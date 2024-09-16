Kendall Jenner might have made her choice between exes Devin Booker and Bad Bunny.

The model was spotted on a dinner date with Booker over the weekend, sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation after rumors of tension with Bad Bunny.

In recent months, Jenner has reportedly been dating both Booker and Bunny. The trio made headlines in August during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Jenner, 28, and Booker were seen together, leading to speculation about her romantic future.

Jenner and the Phoenix Suns' shooting guard were photographed at the Surf Club in Miami, sharing a quiet evening together over the weekend. Both dressed casually, with Jenner sporting a black top and glasses while Booker coordinated in a black shirt and beanie. The sighting fueled rumors that the two may rekindled their relationship after dating on and off from 2020 to 2022.

After her breakup with Booker, 27, Jenner briefly dated Bad Bunny in early 2023.

Throughout 2024, Jenner was seen spending time with both men, leading to ongoing speculation about her love life.

Jenner and Booker were also spotted separately at the Paris Olympics, both wearing Team USA gear. This came after rumors of tension between Booker and Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sparked by a line in the rapper's song "Coco Chanel," where he seemed to take a jab at Booker.

The Puerto Rican rapper referenced Jenner's zodiac sign, Scorpio, and described the pair as dangerous in the 2023 released track.

Booker seemingly hinted at his frustration with Bunny's song, writing in an Instagram comment section, "He worried about another MAN again," according to 'The Blast.'

Bad Bunny and Jenner dated for nearly a year until December 2023 when their romance started to "fizzle out," according to 'Entertainment Tonight' sources.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' alumna posted a reflective quote about peace and self-love on Instagram, suggesting she has chosen to prioritize her own well-being amid any drama.