Pete Davidson has come out of rehab, and fans say that he looks better than ever.

Davidson made a rare public appearance on Wednesday, October 23, attending the Los Angeles Clippers' season opener at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. He attended this game alongside his friend Machine Gun Kelly.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' this marked one of Davidson's first public outings since May, following a summer spent in rehab.

Davidson sought treatment for his mental health in July, checking into a wellness facility. This follows his candid admission of continuing to use marijuana after quitting substances like cocaine and ketamine.

A source told 'PEOPLE,' "Mental health has always been a priority for him." Another insider explained to the outlet that, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time." Davidson, 30, has been open about his battles with post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, conditions he's managed for years. Last year, he similarly sought treatment around this time to address these challenges.

When the comedian was spotted out, he showed off a refreshed look, appearing vibrant and noticeably different, with his signature tattoo sleeves seemingly removed. In a meaningful gesture, Davidson wore a red FDNY T-shirt, paying tribute to his late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks.

One commenter shared on an online post, "Pete with longer hair AND the beginnings of a beard... I'm not okay." Another remarked, "He looks so healthy." A third enthusiastically repeated,"good & healthy!!"

Before entering rehab, the 'Meet Cute' actor completed a rigorous schedule of more than 200 live stand-up performances across the U.S. His artistic journey is closely linked to his personal experiences.

In 2020, he co-wrote and starred in 'The King of Staten Island,' a semi-autobiographical film directed by Judd Apatow. The movie delves into themes of grief and comedy, paralleling Davidson's decision to pursue stand-up following his father's tragic death.