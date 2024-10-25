Solange Knowles shared a health update online, and fans are showing her an outpouring of support.

Knowles offered new insights into her health via an Instagram comment. Her response came after musician Shaun Ross shared his struggle with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome in a video post. Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) "is a condition that causes a number of symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue," per the Cleveland Clinic.

Ross developed this condition due to long COVID.

In the caption of the post, Ross wrote, "Excuse my pimple haha this video isn't for sympathy but just to inform. I've put off making this video for some time, but I wanted to share it in the hope that it might help someone else going through a similar situation. This isn't a sympathy reach or anything like that, just me simply sharing my journey with long COVID and how life is today. I receive tons of comments from people I know and others I don't about my appearance and weight gain, so I wanted to take the time to talk about my experience with POTS syndrome as a result of long COVID."

The "Cranes in the Sky" singer took to the comment section of Ross' post to share her own journey.

"Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS!" she wrote.

The 38-year-old also reflected on her personal journey, saying, "I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjogrens and Mcas in 2018 and really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity." Knowles expressed gratitude to Dysautonomia International for their support during her health challenges. "The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me, and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty! Sending an abundance of love your way!"

Ross, 33, responded warmly, thanking her, "Thank you so much Solange. You've known me since I was a teen and how energetic I can be. This definitely changed my entire outlook on so much. I appreciate you so much. Sending love."