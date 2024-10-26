Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are known to be good friends of Taylor Swift, were spotted in the New Orleans leg of the pop star's Eras Tour.

A photo and video posted on X shows the couple enjoying the concert at the Caesars Superdome.

🚨BLAKE AND RYAN AT THE SHOW!!! pic.twitter.com/GbblYpOaiE — Taylor Swift Updates (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 26, 2024

Lively and her daughters James, 9, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, have been to multiple Eras Tour shows in the past. Reynolds, however, attended his first one in Madrid.

According to Page Six, Lively and Reynolds were both spotted landing in Louisiana just hours before Swift's concert began.

Swift is currently on the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. She kicked off the final leg in Miami, Florida.

Though the tour is on its last leg, Swift took it as an opportunity to debut new outfits for her concert.

TAYLOR SWIFT WEARING NEW REP BODYSUIT FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER 131 SHOWS‼️ pic.twitter.com/lkMbu6gB2h — Taylor Swift Updates (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 19, 2024

One of the outfits is black-and-gold, snake-covered "Reputation" bodysuit that has led to fans speculating that the pop star is set to make a big announcement very soon.

In particular, it has been speculated that Swift's 2017 album "Reputation" is set to get its own "Taylor's Version" next.