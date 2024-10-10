Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made a $1 million donation to Feed America. The donation will be used to provide basic necessities as well as supplies following the havoc wrecked by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, has thanked the couple for their generous donation in a statement.

"Their longtime support of Feeding America in times of crisis has helped our network on the ground before, during and after disasters," Babineaux-Fontenot said. "These funds will help food banks provide basic needs like water, ready to eat food and supplies to communities facing heartbreaking loss and a long recovery."

Their donation comes after singer Taylor Swift, who is a close friend of the couple, made a $5 million donation to Feeding America as well.

As of press time, 12 deaths have been confirmed as a result of Hurricane Milton. Hundreds of people have been rescued from flooded areas, particularly in the states of Florida and North Carolina. Citizens are encouraged not to visit affected areas as not to hamper the rescue efforts of authorities.

Hurricane Helene, on the other hand, has taken the lives more than 230 people. The hurricane's destruction was also felt in Florida and North Carolina, as well as Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.