Sebastian Kidder, stepson of wrestling legend Ric Flair, has died by suicide.

He was 24.

The young musician's tragic death was confirmed by his mother Wendy Barlow.

Barlow told 'TMZ Sports: "I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with our young men. And mental health..." Barlow expressed the immense pain felt by the family and highlighted the need to address mental health struggles.

Kidder's life ended on Saturday, October 26, after he suffered a gunshot wound at the family's home in Georgia. Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, though details remain unclear at this time.

In recent months, Kidder's music career was starting to gain momentum. Over the summer, he appeared on FOX's 'Good Day Atlanta,' where he performed one of his songs and spoke with enthusiasm about releasing his debut album. He was beginning to make a name for himself in the music industry, and fans were looking forward to seeing where his talent would take him.

Ric Flair, who has been a part of Sebastian's life for nearly fifteen years, has not yet publicly commented on his stepson's passing. Flair and Barlow began dating long before they tied the knot in 2018, and Flair had formed a close bond with Sebastian during that time.

As the family grieves this tragic loss, friends, fans, and colleagues continue to pay tribute to Sebastian's memory and his promising musical journey.

Ric Flair, often referred to as "The Nature Boy," is one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history, known for his flamboyant persona, charismatic catchphrases, and a career that spans over four decades. He became a household name in the wrestling world through his numerous championship victories and unforgettable rivalries in organizations like the NWA, WCW, and WWE. Flair's impact on the sport has been monumental, with 16 recognized world titles and a legacy that has influenced countless wrestlers. His life outside the ring, however, has been equally tumultuous, marked by personal hardships, health battles, and family tragedies.