Dave Bautista issued an unrelenting takedown of Donald Trump in a humorous, roast-like video aimed at male voters for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Host Kimmel, who often focuses on anti-Trump comedy in his show, recently closed his monologue with the Bautista clip — evidently in an effort alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy actor to appeal to Trump-leaning male voters and help sway them for Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The aim is clear. Quite obviously, Bautista doesn't want men to think that Trump is in any way a "tough guy." Just watch the video below to see for yourself.

"Fellas, we gotta talk," Bautista begins in a deadpan.

"A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy," he continues saying, as he's shown finishing up a sweaty round of boxing in a gym, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. He continues boxing and do physical exercise throughout the roast.

Bautista says of Trump, "He's not [a tough guy]. Look at him. He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy's afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his feet hurt so he could dodge the [Vietnam War] draft."

The punches don't stop there. "Look at that gut, like a garbage bag full of buttermilk," Baustita spouts. "He sells imaginary baseball cards pretending to be a cowboy fireman. He's barely strong enough to hold an umbrella."

Continuing to riff on several different quips that have emerged about Trump's sometimes odd behavior — as well as another Dolly Parton-related jab — Bautista throws in, "Look how [Trump] drinks water, like a little pink chickadee. He's got jugs, big ones, like Dolly Parton. He cheats at golf and creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms. You know that little dance he does? He looks like he's jacking off a pair of giraffes."

Finally, he concludes, "Donald Trump is afraid of rain, of dogs, of windmills, Meryl-f--king-Streep and being laughed at. Mostly, he's terrified that real, red-blooded American men will find out that he's a weak, tubby toddler."

Bautista is viewed as a tough guy by most movie fans, undoubtedly. The actor started as a professional wrestler and mixed martial artist before he moved on to moviemaking. He gained early fame as a WWE wrestler and won multiple world championships from the early 2000s through the 2010s.

But now, Bautista is known to most for his acting, particularly as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has also appeared in movies such as Blade Runner 2049, Spectre, Army of the Dead, and Dune.