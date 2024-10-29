'Bob's Burgers' actor Jay Johnston has been sentenced to prison after his involvement in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots.

Johnston, also known for his performance in 'Arrested Development,' has been sentenced to one year in prison due to his role in the attack.

According to 'NPR,' the actor took part in a "heave ho" maneuver against law enforcement and recorded the surrounding violence while joking with fellow rioters.

The 56-year-old expressed remorse for his actions in a statement, admitting, "I made it more difficult for the police to do their job. If I had been more political, I could have seen that coming, perhaps." U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols handed down the one-year and a day sentence but permitted Johnston to remain free until he must report to prison. The judge acknowledged the personal impact of the sentence, noting that Johnston would be unable to care for his 13-year-old autistic daughter during his time behind bars.

According to the outlet, Judge Nichols characterized Johnston's behavior as, "quite problematic. Reprehensible, really."

In July, the Chicago native pleaded guilty to interfering with police officers amid a civil disorder, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years. Prosecutors had recommended an 18-month sentence, emphasizing Johnston's apparent trivialization of the events, citing a Halloween photo where he donned the costume of the "QAnon Shaman" stating, "He thinks his participation in one of the most serious crimes against our democracy is a joke."

Following the incident, Johnston, who portrayed Jimmy Pesto Sr. on 'Bob's Burgers,' lost his role on the show and has been described as "essentially blacklisted" in Hollywood, as noted by his defense attorney, Stanley Woodward. Currently, Johnston is employed as a handyman. Woodward argued that the government exaggerated Johnston's involvement in the riot due to his celebrity status.

On January 6th, Johnston attended Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally before making his way to the Capitol, where he assisted others in confronting police. He used a metal bike rack to climb a wall and actively encouraged fellow rioters to join him in their aggression. Johnston also helped individuals flush chemical irritants from their eyes and was involved in a group push against law enforcement that injured an officer.