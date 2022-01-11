Burger of the Day: The Bob's Burgers Movie Thyme!

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.





Much like the Belcher family themselves, their movie has proven to be loveably resilient in the face of conflict. Production for The Bob's Burgers Movie was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film was originally set to come out in April of 2021. Now, along with this trailer release, we have an updated theatrical release date of May 27, 2022. This delay was as tactful as it was necessary. The creator of the show Lauren Bouchard said to Collider in June of 2021, "we're not in a hurry to be in theaters until it's really come back, people are going to the movies and feel safe and comfortable there." We are so excited that a date as finally been set!

The Bob's Burgers Movie will premiere in theaters on May 27, 2022.