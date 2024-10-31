Halloween is upon us, and this means we get to see our favorite celebrities ditch their usual glam for more absurd costumes. Through the years, Hollywood has served nothing but the best of Halloween fashion — even though some of them gave us nightmares for days. From Ariana Grande's Miss Creature to LeBron James' Pennywise, here are 13 of the most jaw-dropping celebrity Halloween costumes through the years.

13. Rihanna as TMNT's Raphael

Rihanna dressed as a TMNT... does this make me a fury 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cZp8EDp1Ve — Ch ee - k oh (@CHiCOwasHERE) October 20, 2020

In 2014, Rihanna stunned people in the Big Apple when she stepped out as a member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Raphael.

12. Cher as Cleopatra

Cher is still alive for the record. I’m sure she’s done Cleopatra! #bbuk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mKPhiEjz8r — Ben - тν ℓєgѕ 📺🦵🏼🪩 (@bejokex) November 3, 2023

Mother Cher was already mothering in 1988 when she dressed up as Cleopatra for Halloween.

11. Lizzo as Baby Yoda

Lizzo dresses up as Baby Yoda for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/g1JU1OsZIr — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2021

In 2021, Lizzo decided to paint her body and face green as she went out partying as Baby Yoda.

10. Halsey as Corpse Bride

There is no way anyone could forget how Halsey nailed it when she celebrated Halloween in 2020 channeling Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.

9. Busy Philipps as Mrs. George

Busy Philipps will play Regina George’s ‘cool mom’ in Paramount’s MEAN GIRLS movie musical pic.twitter.com/zRDhMLG89L — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) March 1, 2023

In 2019, Busy Philipps was not a regular mom, she was a cool mom. The Hollywood star dressed up as Regina George's mom, which seemed to be a foreshadowing for how she would end up playing the role in Paramount's "Mean Girls: The Musical."

8. The Weeknd as Jack Nicholson's Joker

The Weeknd dressed as The Joker for halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/pWjCpGMVd4 — . (@madnssxo) November 1, 2019

Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, put on huge smiles when he transformed into the Joker for Halloween 2019.

7. Kylie Jenner as Marilyn Monroe

Kylie Jenner as Marilyn Monroe for V magazine pic.twitter.com/WUKN9ez6W8 — DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) October 31, 2019

For the November 2019 issue of V magazine, Kylie Jenner exuded classic beauty and elegance when she turned into Marilyn Monroe's iconic character Lorelie Lee from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

6. Harry Styles as Elton John

🎃| Harry Styles’ Elton John costume was included on the list made by @billboard as one of the best musician halloween costumes. pic.twitter.com/RqKTY92XOn — Harry Crave (@theHScrave) October 21, 2023

Former One Direction member Harry Styles turned heads when he showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Elton John in 2018. His look even received a nod from Billboard for being one of the best musician Halloween costumes.

5. Kim Kardashian as Mystique

Talk about dedication. Kim Kardashian literally turned blue from head to toe for her Mystique Halloween costume in 2022.

4. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands

Lady Gaga absolutely looked the part when she dressed up as Edward Scissorhands for Halloween 2017.

3. LeBron James as Pennywise

Yes, we got LeBron James as Pennywise aka "It" way before "GTA 6" back in 2017.

2. Ariana Grande as Miss Creature

In 2021, when the whole world was going through lockdowns, miss ma'am Ariana Grande served when she became Miss Creature from "Creature from the Black Lagoon" for Halloween.

1. Heidi Klum as Worm

Halloween is definitely Heidi Klum's day. She has served so many iconic looks through the years, but nothing prepared us all for when the supermodel showed up at a 2022 party in a giant worm costume. This one takes the cake for being the most creative and disturbing entries for sure.