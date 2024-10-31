13 Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Halloween is upon us, and this means we get to see our favorite celebrities ditch their usual glam for more absurd costumes. Through the years, Hollywood has served nothing but the best of Halloween fashion — even though some of them gave us nightmares for days. From Ariana Grande's Miss Creature to LeBron James' Pennywise, here are 13 of the most jaw-dropping celebrity Halloween costumes through the years.
13. Rihanna as TMNT's Raphael
In 2014, Rihanna stunned people in the Big Apple when she stepped out as a member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Raphael.
12. Cher as Cleopatra
Mother Cher was already mothering in 1988 when she dressed up as Cleopatra for Halloween.
11. Lizzo as Baby Yoda
In 2021, Lizzo decided to paint her body and face green as she went out partying as Baby Yoda.
10. Halsey as Corpse Bride
There is no way anyone could forget how Halsey nailed it when she celebrated Halloween in 2020 channeling Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.
9. Busy Philipps as Mrs. George
In 2019, Busy Philipps was not a regular mom, she was a cool mom. The Hollywood star dressed up as Regina George's mom, which seemed to be a foreshadowing for how she would end up playing the role in Paramount's "Mean Girls: The Musical."
8. The Weeknd as Jack Nicholson's Joker
Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, put on huge smiles when he transformed into the Joker for Halloween 2019.
7. Kylie Jenner as Marilyn Monroe
For the November 2019 issue of V magazine, Kylie Jenner exuded classic beauty and elegance when she turned into Marilyn Monroe's iconic character Lorelie Lee from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."
6. Harry Styles as Elton John
Former One Direction member Harry Styles turned heads when he showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Elton John in 2018. His look even received a nod from Billboard for being one of the best musician Halloween costumes.
5. Kim Kardashian as Mystique
Talk about dedication. Kim Kardashian literally turned blue from head to toe for her Mystique Halloween costume in 2022.
4. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands
Lady Gaga absolutely looked the part when she dressed up as Edward Scissorhands for Halloween 2017.
3. LeBron James as Pennywise
Yes, we got LeBron James as Pennywise aka "It" way before "GTA 6" back in 2017.
2. Ariana Grande as Miss Creature
In 2021, when the whole world was going through lockdowns, miss ma'am Ariana Grande served when she became Miss Creature from "Creature from the Black Lagoon" for Halloween.
1. Heidi Klum as Worm
Halloween is definitely Heidi Klum's day. She has served so many iconic looks through the years, but nothing prepared us all for when the supermodel showed up at a 2022 party in a giant worm costume. This one takes the cake for being the most creative and disturbing entries for sure.