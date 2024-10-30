Keke Palmer has opened up about dealing with her "unhappy and unhealthy" relationship with Darius Jackson.

Palmer's new memoir, 'Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative,' set for a November 19, 2024, release, explains her vulnerable and candid reflections on her career, her relationship with ex-partner Darius Jackson, and the challenges of navigating both fame and parenthood.

During an interview with 'PEOPLE,' published on Wednesday, October 30, Palmer discussed how she overcame the relationship and how her connection with Jackson began, explaining the unique timing of their bond.

She shared, "It was like, not only is this the person, but this is the time. It felt very spiritual for Darius and I." She revealed that both she and Jackson were experiencing loneliness when they met and found comfort together. Their son, Leo, was not a surprise but a deliberate decision. She stated, "Leo was very planned."

Troubles between the 31-year-old and Jackson became public in July 2023, when Jackson criticized Palmer's sheer outfit at an Usher concert via social media, shaming her publicly saying, "It's the outfit tho... you a mom." Palmer notes "the relationship had already grown 'unhappy and unhealthy.' "

In November 2023, the "True Jackson VP" alum sought a temporary restraining order after claiming Jackson had physically assaulted her, including an incident where he allegedly tried to strangle her, which was reportedly captured on video. Jackson denied the allegations, countering with claims of abuse by Palmer, leading to a custody dispute over Leo. "It got so out of control. The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court."

After six months of mediation, the former couple reached an agreement for joint custody. Palmer reflects on the complexity of their relationship. She shared, "I wish I could say he was terrible the entire time or that I was... but it wasn't that black-and-white and that was the problem." She emphasizes the importance of allowing their son to see his father in a positive light. "I didn't want my son to think his father is a monster, because I don't."

Though their romantic relationship has ended, the Chicago, Illinois, native expressed contentment with how things have evolved. "Walking away is the only way," she plainly stated. She even shares her pride in Jackson, who has since enlisted in the military. "I'm so proud of him and happy for him. I feel very at ease now knowing things are under control.