SZA and Keke Palmer are starring in a highly-anticipated film that highlights "two broke besties" who put themselves through the wringer to avoid eviction.

The comedy film, 'One Of Them Days' is directed by Lawrence Lamont, produced by 'Insecure' star Issa Rae via Hoorae Media, and written by Syreeta Singleton.

Reminiscent of the cult-classic Black film, 'Friday,' Grammy Award-winning R&B artist SZA — who is also making her acting debut — and Palmer can't seem to catch a break in this head-turning, R-rated action packed movie.

"Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have one of them days," the longline teases.

"When they discover Alyssa's boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact," the description concludes.

"Your boyfriend took our rent money and dipped!" Palmer, 31, is heard exclaiming in the trailer of the Los Angeles-based movie. The very next scene teases a clip of SZA — real name Solána Imani Rowe — giving her boyfriend in the film a 'Kill Bill' style beatdown.

Keke Palmer and SZA star in buddy comedy ‘ONE OF THEM DAYS.’



In theaters January 24, 2025. pic.twitter.com/KeIgXY4kJu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 24, 2024

The film also features supporting roles from 'Friday After Next' star Katt Williams, Janelle James, Lil Rel Howery, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Gabrielle Dennis, DomiNque Perry, Patrick Cage, and Amin Joseph.

First official poster of ‘ONE OF THEM DAYS’, starring SZA and Keke Palmer. pic.twitter.com/xfZF4ptSgm — SZA Charts (@szaoncharts) October 24, 2024

It was April when the film was announced, however, with only limited details. 'One Of Them Days' was conceived by the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures — a collaboration between ColorCreative and Sony Pictures in order to support diverse, up-and-coming screenwriters in developing their first original studio feature.

Macro Film Studios is co-financing the project, per 'Variety.'

'One Of Them Days' is set to release in theaters on January 24, 2025.