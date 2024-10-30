Mariah Carey has addressed her past working relationship with Diddy.

In a new interview, the Songbird Supreme opened up about the pair working together on her massive No. 1 1997 single "Honey." When asked if the current allegations against him tainted her experience of the song, Carey seemingly wanted to distance herself from the rapper amid the ongoing scandal he is embroiled in.

"That's hard not to happen when stuff goes on and you hear somebody's voice on a record. You're like, Hmmm. It's weird, you know?" Carey told the Los Angeles Times.

She then went on to say that "Honey" was more of a representation of her than anyone else at that time before saying that Diddy was not really involved with the song at all.

"But honestly, 'Honey' was more a representation of me than anybody else, and I know that. The other people that were involved — or maybe the other person that we're talking about — wasn't really that involved," she added.

"Honey" appeared on Carey's landmark album, Butterfly, and was her third song to debut at No. 1, a record at that time among artists. Diddy is listed on the song's credits in both the music section as well as receiving a producer credit on the song as well. It is worth noting that Carey is the sole writer of the song.

"Honey" also got a remix which featured some vocals from Diddy called "Honey (Bad Boy Remix)." The rapper is also featured in the music video for the song.

Diddy has been the subject of many allegations as of late. Recently, he has been accused of watching a bodyguard orally rape a 17-year-old boy. This accusation follows another recent allegation that Diddy drugged and raped a 10-year-old aspiring rapper in a hotel during an audition.

On October 20, Diddy was hit with another lawsuit that alleged he raped a 13-year-old along with two other celebrities at a VMAs afterparty in New York in September 2000.

Diddy is currently being held in federal custody without bail in New York and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article originally appeared on 'Music Times.'