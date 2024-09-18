Nick Cannon recently shared an update on his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, as she navigates a difficult time following the deaths of her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, as well as reported ongoing financial challenges.

Speaking to 'Page Six,' Cannon expressed how Carey is coping after her mother and sister died on the same day last month.

"She's doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances," the 'Masked Singer' host said. Cannon also emphasized the importance of family support, especially their two children, 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who have been a source of strength for Carey.

"She's really having a great time with the kids. That is the most important thing in the world to her, so it's outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do," the 'Drumline' actor added.

The emotional strain of losing two close family members has reportedly compounded Carey's financial difficulties.

Carey, 55, is allegedly struggling with a multi-million mortgage debt on her lavish Manhattan penthouse, a loan taken out on the property she originally purchased for $9 million, according to the 'Daily Mail.'

The Grammy Award winning singer's $18.6 million loan on her Tribeca penthouse — where she has lived since 1999 — has attracted attention due to her cyclical earnings, primarily boosted by her holiday anthem "All I Want For Christmas Is You." According to real estate experts, the 'Precious' actress may rely on advances against the property's equity to manage fluctuating income streams.

Despite the mortgage, Carey's penthouse remains highly valuable, with its market value estimated at $30-$35 million. Doug Perry, a real estate financing expert, noted that "Mariah's Tribeca apartment is the definition of a trophy piece of real estate," and that the equity in her home gives her options for additional borrowing if needed.

Carey's reported struggles have prompted scrutiny of her spending habits, with reports claiming her monthly bills have reached $1 million. Her reported expenses include lavish amounts spent on designer clothes, flowers, and pampering for her pets.

Nevertheless, the "We Belong Together" songstress' resilience has been evident as she continues to focus on her family. Cannon, 43, who shares a close co-parenting relationship with Carey, remains supportive, saying, "As a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love."

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey married in 2008. They finalized their divorce in 2016. After their divorce, Cannon went on to father 10 more children with five different women.