Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons were reportedly ready to scrap with Ray J at a recent Halloween party before Chris Brown stepped in to douse the heated scuffle.

Christian, Quincy, and Justin were all involved in the face-off with fellow celeb Ray J, as the incident reportedly took place outside of influencer Tara Electra's Unruly Agency Halloween party in Los Angeles, per sources at 'TMZ.'

Sources at the outlet claim Ray J departed from the spooky event alongside his crew, including Amber Rose and manager David Weintraub, when he was confronted by the fallen rap mogul's sons.

Get this — the three reportedly surrounded the R&B singer due to comments he made regarding the shocking allegations and charges made against their father, which include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Chris Brown with Tyga at Unruly Agency Halloween event. pic.twitter.com/G6F1xz05Ni — Chris Brown Live (@cblivee) October 28, 2024

Sources say the two groups got into one another's faces to the point of chest bumping. Per the source, Christian — known as his stage name King — and Justin both made it clear they wanted to fight. Luckily, the altercation didn't go much further thanks to one fan-favorite celeb.

Chris Brown was also present at the party, and once he caught wind of the heated scuffle from his vehicle, he acted immediately, swooping in to diffuse the brewing brawl. Ray's manager also reportedly pulled Christian, 26, and Justin, 30, out the way.

Despite tensions bursting between the two groups, it was reported that everyone escaped the contentious confrontation without injuries.

Sources at the Hollywood media outlet say although Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., still considers Diddy, 54, and his children "family," he refused to get punked by "little kids."

That said, it seems this brawl's been brewing for some time, as the source claimed Diddy's boys have attempted to fight the 43-year-old on three separate occasions.

The embattled hip hop producer is now being held in federal custody without bail in Brooklyn and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.