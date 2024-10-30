After three years together, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have called off their engagement and announced their split. Fans were shocked at the revelation, following a PDA-packed press tour for the Kravitz-directed-Tatum-starring film, Blink Twice.

According to People, sources report that the couple had recently grown apart. After getting engaged in October 2023, public sightings of the couple began to dwindle in recent months. It's said that the two were suddenly on separate pages, no longer aligned in their relationship. Kravitz has also been spotted without her engagement ring, notably during a recent NYC outing with her Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley.

The split was seemingly unexpected, as the two weren't shy about publicly declaring their affection for one another. In an Instagram post uploaded by Tatum on September 3rd, he shared an intimate moment of the couple cuddling, captioning "Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink."

Kravitz also wore her heart on her sleeve, noting how much she enjoyed collaborating with her then-fiancé. "Art is our love language," she shared during the Blink Twice premiere, adding, "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

This wouldn't be the first time both stars publicly ended a serious relationship. Tatum recently finalized his divorce from Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan after a long, drawn-out 6 years. The exes share an 11-year-old daughter named Everly. Meanwhile, Kravitz and ex-husband Karl Glusman split in early 2021 after 18 months of marriage.

Both stars have yet to comment on the split.