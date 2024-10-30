Fans were left stunned on Tuesday as news broke that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz had called off their engagement, ending their three-year relationship. The announcement came as a surprise, especially since the couple hadn't publicly shown any signs of trouble.

Tatum's last Instagram post with Kravitz in early September showed the two looking happy and in love. The Magic Mike star shared a sweet photo of Kravitz resting on his chest during filming for her directorial debut, 'Blink Twice.' With no visible indication of an impending split, followers were blindsided by the news of their breakup.

Reports of their separation were confirmed by multiple sources close to the couple. Tatum's last heartfelt post about his now ex expressed his admiration for her directorial debut, Blink Twice. "This little sweet. She So tired bro... Always on the dig for truth. She pour'd every single ounce of her into this film," he shared. He ended the caption warmly, writing, "Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink. Let's go."

In the hours before the breakup made headlines, Tatum shared a Deadline article announcing that he and Zoë would be joining the cast of Alpha Gang, an upcoming comedy. However, the post included no mention of the relationship news, leaving fans to speculate on the sudden turn of events.

Channing had spoken warmly about Zoë on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' in August, praising her as a "nerd for movies." He explained that she wasn't into typical celebrity hobbies like hiking but preferred spending days off watching films, which contributed to her confidence as a first-time director.

Just weeks ago, the pair attended a Brooklyn theater production, where an insider described them as "cozy and cute." However, Zoë was spotted without her engagement ring last week, sparking quiet speculation about their relationship status. Now, the once-engaged pair has chosen separate paths, leaving fans with unanswered questions and memories of their romantic beginning in 2021, when they went public with matching costumes inspired by Taxi Driver.