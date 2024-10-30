Jenna Dewan's fiancé Steve Kazee seems to be making fun of the break-up between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz in an eyebrow-raising Instagram post.

On Tuesday, news broke that Tatum and Kravitz had officially split. Kazee, fiancé to Channing Tatum's ex-wife Jenna Dewan, has stirred speculation with a cryptic Instagram story post following the reported breakup. Many believe that the Instagram story post was made to poke direct fun at the split of the two actors.

Kazee's Instagram Story, which appeared shortly after news of the split broke, showed the word "HAHAHAHAHAH..." written repeatedly in bold, uppercase letters against a black background. While there has been no specific connection tying this to the break-up of Tatum and Kravitz, it is known that before dating Kravitz, Tatum was married to Dewan for nearly a decade, from 2009 to 2018. The former couple shares an 11-year-old daughter named Everly. Tatum and Dewan also went through a contentious divorce.

After filing for divorce from Tatum, Dewan moved on with Kazee, and the two got engaged in 2020. They now have two children together: a four-year-old son, Callum, and a baby daughter, Rhiannon, born just four months ago.

Tatum and Kravitz began their relationship in 2021 after meeting on the set of 'Blink Twice'. After three years together, the couple recently decided to end their engagement. The breakup rumors intensified when Kravitz was seen without her engagement ring during an outing with actress Shailene Woodley.

During their time together, both Tatum and Kravitz expressed joy over collaborating professionally. At the premiere of 'Blink Twice', Kravitz said, "It's really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it's even cooler."

Aside from his cryptic Instagram story post, Kazee took to Instagram back in August to voice his support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. He captioned the photo, "I've been with her since her days as the AG of my state, I've been with her as my state Senator, I've been with her as my Vice President, and I will be with her on Nov. 5th when Kamala Harris is voted into office as the 47th President of the United States. Kamala Harris...for the people!"