Michelle Yeoh admits she was scared to sing in 'Wicked' as Madame Morrible, and feared recasting, until a cast mate helped her.

Yeoh, celebrated for her performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' embraced the new challenge in her role as the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University in the 'Wicked' film adaptation.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Yeoh confessed she was nervous about singing, but the supportive environment of the film helped her through.

While not a trained vocalist, Yeoh expressed that she "loves singing. But normally it's in the shower, not when there's other people around."

To prepare for the role, Yeoh worked diligently with a vocal coach, stretching her vocal range. "I was hitting notes that I never thought that I would try," she shared. Her initial apprehension stemmed from concerns about her singing skills, which led her to worry about the possibility of being replaced. "I went in thinking this is going to be so scary — they're going to recast me when they hear me. But I am having so much fun!" she told 'Variety.'

In the behind-the-scenes discussion with 'PEOPLE,' director Jon M. Chu was aware of her nerves and insecurity. He remarked, "I could see a little fear in her eyes, for sure."

However, with the support of Chu and co-star Cynthia Erivo, Yeoh gained confidence. "Most of my singing parts are with Cynthia. She said, 'Just sing it out, girl. I can hear you singing. Just come out with it.' So they made me comfortable," Yeoh recalled.

The 'Wicked' set has also been a place of kindness and camaraderie. Newcomer Marissa Bode, who plays Nessa, shared with the outlet that she really appreciated Erivo's thoughtfulness. She remembered that the Broadway star brought homemade cookies to set, including vegan and gluten-free options. "So sweet that she's thoughtful," Bode remarked.

Bode also shared a story highlighting Ariana Grande's generosity. During a casual conversation about Ugg boots, Bode mentioned her admiration for them without owning a pair. The next day, Grande surprised her with black glitter Uggs. "Who does that?," Bode asked. "That's so kind."

'Wicked' hits theaters on November 22, 2024.