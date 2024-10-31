It was only a matter of weeks before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 8-year-old son Saint breached an "extensive contract" with his mother and got his new YouTube account deleted over a political meme.

Saint's YouTube account, @TheGoatSaint, was just launched in September, but now directs to a 404 error reading, "This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else."

Screenshots of the offending post have since gone viral anyway, showing the boy had shared an anti-Kamala Harris YouTube Shorts cartoon. In the cartoon, a character says, "I stepped in s**t," then looks at the bottom of his shoe, where there is an image of the Democratic presidential candidate.

This is hilarious.



“Kanye West’s son, Saint West posted this on YouTube Shorts about Kamala Harris😭” pic.twitter.com/lmlOsP8mYD — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) October 29, 2024

Kardashian, who is also mom to daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5, has not endorsed Harris or former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Kardashian announced in September that she was allowing Saint to have a YouTube channel, and shared an image of the contract he had to sign, agreeing to follow his mom's rules.

"I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music," part of the contract read. "I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason."

"He better not breach," Kardashian wrote alongside the image of the handwritten contract, signed by Saint.

-- With reporting by TMX