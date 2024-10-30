It seems things are going well between Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner after what appeared to be a long lasting feud.

After the former athlete revealed to the family she was transgender, she proceeded to participate in a tell-all documentary called "House of Kardashians," which led to bad blood with the Kardashians.

That said, it's clear the two have reconciled their differences, as Kardashian took to social media to wish her stepfather a very happy birthday.

"Happy 75th Birthday. I love you," the 43-year-old penned in her Instagram post, which went on to gain over a million likes in less than 24 hours. The mother of four is seen in the photo with a flipped hairstyle, dressed casually in a leopard coat. Jenner was all smiles, flaunting a floral-print sheer shirt.

Despite the public display of affection, fans didn't appear to be buying the energy, as many shared their skepticism in the comment section.

"I could feel the dryness in the caption sis," one fan laughed. "The shortest caption in kardashian history," a second penned. "It's nobel [sic] to honor one of the people that raised you despite the foolery," a third encouraged.

Jenner came out to the family on-air during season 10 episode 10 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in an episode called "About Bruce: Part 1." The show aired May of 2015, revealing the feelings Caitlyn — previously known as Bruce — had regarding the decision to live as a woman.

The family responded to the decision with love publicly, however the rift between Jenner and the Kardashians would take place after comments the stepfather made during the docuseries, "House of Kardashian" detailing that the SKIMS boss "calculated" her fame, in addition to exposing other family details.

"I got so many text messages saying, 'Doesn't that hurt your feelings? That this is what your stepdad says about you?' But it honestly doesn't," Kim said regarding Caitlyn's sentiments that she "Calculated" her rise to fame.

"I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said — even if twisted or whatever — are going to make me think differently of the life I had," she expressed per 'BuzzFeed.'