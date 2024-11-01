The mother of 'Love After Lockup' star Troy is dragging his wife Zeruiah on Instagram, unapologetically calling her "the worst mother in the world."

Filming the video from what appears to be the privacy of her bedroom, the star's mother — who fans are calling, "Mama Karen" — simply does not appear to be on board with their relationship.

After serving seven years in prison, Troy — now free — has been spending quite a bit of time defending Zeruiah, claiming she's "taught him so many things" and most importantly "stood beside" him.

"Early in the morning, I'mma have to rag Zeruiah," the mother began. "Trying to drag somebody," she clapped back in a video obtained by 'Onsite.'

"Don't start. You telling me about my kids, my kids here with me," she yelled. "With your stankin' a*s, go to the GYN. That's what you need to do. You need to worry about your son!"

She continued: "You worrying about my grown a*s kids, b***h! You act like I got a whole slew of kids — I got one funky one with your stankin' a**," she added. "You need to clean your back out, cause I don't want to take it there. You the worst mother in the world!"

"You better leave me alone! Cause you ain't gonna do nothing to nobody," she added. "Now, put that in your pipe and smoke it. Put that in your needle and shoot it," she said.

That said, it seems Troy may not agree, as just one month ago described the mother of his child as a "beautiful" and "genuine" person, despite the peaks and valleys in their tumultuous relationship.

"My wife is a beautiful person. Would do anything for anybody real genuine & sweet NOT evil & nasty & controlling...My wife saved my life in so many ways. Taught me so many things & most importantly stood by my side NO MATTER WHAT," he said.

You can watch 'Love After Lockup' on WeTV Fridays.