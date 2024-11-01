Mike Tyson is more than ready for his fight with Jake Paul.

Iron Mike took to Instagram on Thursday, October 31, posting two photos of his chiseled physique at 58 years old.

"Homicidal," he captioned the two black and white photos. The post included snapshots of the legendary boxer shirtless wearing dark-colored shorts in what looks like a gym. He also included the hashtag, "#PaulTyson."

Their bout, scheduled for Friday, November 15, streaming live on Netflix from the AT&T Stadium in Texas, is one of the most controversial fights in recent memory. The event will also feature the super lightweight title fight rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano and influencer battle between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes.

Tyson has not fought professionally in nearly two decades. Despite this, their fight will be an officially-sanctioned pro fight, meaning it will count on both of the fighter's records.

Tyson, regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight champions in boxing history, boasts of 44 knockouts with a 50-6 record. Paul is 10-1, with a total of seven knockouts.

The original fight date, initially scheduled for July, was delayed when Tyson experienced a health issue during a flight earlier this summer, but the match has now been rescheduled.

Tyson, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, who has been training rigorously with six-hour daily gym sessions, has made it clear he's in excellent shape. Meanwhile, Paul has been less focused on posting about his boxing regimen since his last fight in July, opting instead for promotional or prank content.

The Brooklyn, New York, native isn't the only one showing off how he's preparing for his match on social media.

Back in September, Paul left fans puzzled after posting a short video online where he claims to be lifting 226kg (or 498 lbs.) while dressed in what seemed to be a fat suit.

The YouTuber, who has become a controversial figure in the boxing world, made his professional debut in 2020 and has since fought several ex-MMA fighters, securing wins against Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. His only defeat so far came in 2023 against British cruiserweight Tommy Fury, though he has bounced back with four consecutive victories.

In other Paul news, he recently endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. The Cleveland, Ohio, native posted to X, formerly Twitter, his official endorsement on Thursday, October 31.

In the 18-minute video, Paul discussed a variety of topics including the economy, trans-rights, and border control as reasons why he will cast his vote for Trump.

Who I’m supporting for president and why you should too… pic.twitter.com/OBd5uWrXTV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 31, 2024

"We need to change from Kamala Harris to the Republican candidate, Donald Trump," the 27-year-old began in the clip. "And me personally, I don't really like politicians, it's, 'Oh look at me, I'm nice, I'm this, I'm perfect, this is what I'm going to do.' I like the fact that Donald Trump is a businessman, who has billions of dollars and won't be influenced by some deal or treaty that's going to make himself personally rich."