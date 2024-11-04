TikTok star Bella Bradford took a brave step forward when she pre-announced her own death in a recent video following her debilitating journey with a rare form of cancer.

The heartbreaking video was posted on October 31, although according to 'E! News,' the social media star passed away on October 15.

She was 24.

Bradford appeared in the video dressed comfortably, taking time to explain to fans exactly what it is she'd been going through in a video which she captioned, "My very last GRWM."

"As we all know, I have terminal cancer. And unfortunately, my life by now has come to an end and I passed away," she said in the prerecorded video which was posted publicly on Halloween."But I wanted to film one final 'Get Ready with Me' cause I love doing this and I love fashion."

@bellabradford0 Bella’s final get ready with me 💛 here’s a message she wrote: Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella P.S. these are the brands mentioned in this video for your reference (I still gotta give the ppl what they want 😘😂) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy Folk @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA — Bella passed away peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most on Tuesday the 15th of October. Thank you for all your support and love along the way, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was forever grateful. 💛♾️ ♬ original sound - Bella Bradford

"Thank you for following me on this fun journey," the late star told fans. "And I hope this will [help] look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day," she concluded before reminding fans that "everyday counts."

Bradford proceeded to put together a neutral look highlighting nude tones, complete with a full length tan colored dress and a white cardigan. Fans in the comment section were grateful for her last filming, which left many in shambles.

"I met and lost you today," one fan wrote. "First time ever on my FYP — may you rest in peace beautiful angel," a second affectionately wrote. "Slayed until the very end. Sad to see a soul so lively go to heaven so early. But then maybe God needs more fabulous angels," an emotional fan replied.

Bradford also relayed a heartfelt message to fans, saying: "Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of purpose in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people."

"I wish you all a beautiful life and please (remember) to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old," she added. "Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella."

A note alongside the post reported that the beloved fashionista — who had a rare form of cancer in her jaw muscle — passed away peacefully surrounded by those that she loved.

The captioned stated: "Thank you for all your support and love along the way, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was forever grateful."