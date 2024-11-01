A Ricky Gervais video showing the comedian savagely mocking the way celebrities endorse politicians from earlier this year is finding a new audience now as the 2024 U.S. presidential election draws near.

Next week, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris will face off against Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in the election to determine who will take office in 2025. In July, current President Joe Biden announced he wouldn't seek reelection.

Consequently, many celebrities of late have offered their candidate endorsement in the weeks leading up to the election. That includes major endorsements from NBA superstar LeBron James, veteran pop star Madonna and even several Avengers stars.

In Gervais' viral video, captured while he's soaking in the bathtub, the comedian delivers in a not-so-subtle deadpan, "Hi guys, Ricky G. here, wellness and beauty influencer. As a celebrity, I know all about stuff like science and politics. So trust me when I tell you who you should vote for."

He adds, further driving up the irony, "If you don't vote the right way, that's like a hate crime. And it makes me sad and angry, and I'll leave the country. And you don't want that."

Gervais' political critique, first shared in June, echoes his previous takedowns of Hollywood personalities during events like the Golden Globes, where he has criticized celebrities for lecturing the public despite appearing out of touch with ordinary people.

The comedian made the bathtub video earlier this year. And it caught attention then. But it's gaining new ground on X (formerly Twitter) this week with the U.S. general election just days away on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

"Ricky Gervais hilariously mocks every celebrity who endorses a politician," one X page relayed. Watch the video below.

Ricky Gervais hilariously mocks every celebrity who endorses a politician. pic.twitter.com/RH3Eu5mlOH — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 1, 2024

"Ricky Gervais is one of my favorite people," another person said this week. "He's always right when it comes to these entitled, weirdo, sheep celebrities who tell you who to vote for."

Another response said, "I definitely don't always agree with Ricky Gervais but this is spot on!"

I definitely don’t always agree with Ricky Gervais but this is spot on! https://t.co/c6wvzeD3wE — J-Looney (@oinch97) November 1, 2024

Not everyone's enamored with the clip however, and some have even pointed out a hypocrisy in Gervais.

"The irony, of course, is that anyone who listens to Ricky Gervais shout down celebs whose opinions are worthless ... well, you've just listened to a celeb whose opinions are worthless," another X user said. "Vote as you will and own it."

Yet another person asked, "Does Ricky Gervais do anything other than be anti Hollywood and drop mid specials?"

Gervais, who is British, has long been outspoken about the self-importance of celebrities and the idolatry of the entertainment industry, which often overlap with politics, especially in the U.S. His critiques often take aim at hypocrisy and performative behavior among public figures.