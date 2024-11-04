Teresa Giudice is undergoing a transformation to achieve a more natural-looking pair of lips.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star revealed in a recent TikTok update that she has decided to dissolve her fillers because she knows a lot of people "make comments about [her] lips."

In the video, Giudice, 52, is seen sitting inside a beauty clinic in Caldwell, New Jersey, preparing for the procedure that would remove her lip fillers.

Explaining the reason why she ditched her thick lips, the Brave actress said, "So the reason why I'm getting this done is because I see migration on the top of my lip over here," as she pointed at her upper lip.

She then introduced the facility's staff member, Chanel, who would do the honors of eliminating her lip fillers. Teresa admitted that it's been a long time since she had someone touch her lips, but she's confident that Chanel will do a good job at it.

"So she's recommended to me that I need to start fresh — from the beginning. So we're gonna dissolve them and then we can have two weeks and then come see her again and do [my lips] the Chanel way," Giudice said.

However, this does not mean that she'll be living a filler-free life from now on. Teresa noted that after two weeks, she will come back to the clinic to have her lips done again. This time, the fillers will make them look taller instead of wider.

But as soon as fans saw her post-procedure look that day, they urged the reality star to ditch the fillers for good because she looks good without them.

"Teresa your lips after look SO good! Natural lips & no makeup make you look even 10 years younger! You're beautiful," one wrote, while another said, "Honestly, you don't need any more work [done]. You look beautiful the way you are."

Teresa did not acknowledge her fans' advice, however, so she's likely to debut a new set of lips in the next two weeks since she's always been open about having work done to enhance her appearance, as per Us Weekly.