Will Smith recently reminded fans of his "Big Willie Style" with two new singles, "Work of Art" and "You Can Make It."

Although his music comeback has been well-received, his latest verse left fans with plenty of questions.

On November 1, Smith posted a video of himself rapping on Yuki Chiba's "Team Tomodachi" remix, riding in a car and paying homage to his hometown of Philadelphia. He raps, "Straight outta Philly I came out the gutter/ I still hit the city with all of my brothers/ I might go to Overbrook to get me a cheesesteak/ cause I got all of this bread and butter."

Fans, however, were quick to hone in on one particular line: "They tried to clone me/ make it a body double/ but I promise it won't be another/ I've had enough/ I ain't with the tough talk/ Did I st-st-stutter."

After 'The Shade Room' reposted the video, many fans began speculating if Smith was hinting at hidden messages about "cloning" or merely referencing his 2019 movie 'Gemini Man,' where his character faces off against a clone of himself.

Some fans took it as a nod to Hollywood conspiracy theories, with one noting, "These celebs tell us things but most think it's just lyrics. Stuff be so true." Others suggested his 'Bad Boys' character Mike Lowrey inspired the lyrics, joking, "This ain't Will Smith y'all, this Mike Lowrey."

Regardless of the interpretation, fans celebrated Smith's return to music.

One fan praised, "Will will always be the culture. We ain't never turning our back on Him," while another added, "Willard is still the only person to sell over 60 million records without a curse word. respect the word play."