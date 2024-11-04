It is now being claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eviction from Frogmore Cottage is part of the plan of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple was asked to vacate the property in 2023 after they permanently moved to the United States in 2020.

According to RadarOnline, a palace source told author Robert Hardman for his book "Charles III: New King New Court" that had the late queen "lived another year, he would have been out."

"It was her plan to move him out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there," the source further revealed.

"It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable," the source added.

As of writing, Prince Andrew still resides in the Royal Lodge. However, it has been reported that he has been eyeing the property for his daughter, Princess Eugenie, and her family.

OK Magazine reported last month that a palace source claimed that "Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family."

"Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America," the source pointed out. "She helped pack up their things."

The source further claimed that Princess Beatrice and husband Jack Brooksbank "need a bigger home for their family."

The couple welcomed son August in 2021. A second son, Ernest, was born last year.

"They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense," the palace source claimed. "Andrew knows Beatrice is settled so wants to make sure Eugenie finds a property that she can call a family home."

Princess Beatrice and her family have been splitting their time between the United Kingdom and Melides, which is located in Portugal since 2022.

Melides is the same area where the Sussexes have reportedly purchased a beachfront property recently.

Reports have claimed that it may have been a recommendation of Princess Beatrice and her husband.