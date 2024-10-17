Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secured a new holiday home in Portugal after being asked by King Charles to vacate their British residence, Frogmore Cottage.

The couple, who are now based in California, have reportedly purchased a home on the Portuguese coast, providing them with a European foothold following their departure from the UK.

The Sussexes are not alone in their choice of Portugal. Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also own a home in the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a luxury resort an hour south of Lisbon. Brooksbank works in marketing and sales for the development, and the couple split their time between Portugal and London.

The purchase of the home may allow the Sussexes to obtain a Golden Visa, granting them access to the European Union's Schengen area, a particularly attractive option for Meghan, 43, who abandoned her bid for British citizenship after leaving the UK in 2020.

The pair were reportedly asked by the king to give up Frogmore Cottage — their former UK base — after the publication of Harry's memoir 'Spare,' which criticized various members of the royal family.

The couple has enjoyed visits to CostaTerra before, including a romantic three-night break last year after attending the Invictus Games in Germany. Jose Santos, head of the Alentejo Tourism Board, confirmed that Harry, 40, and Meghan had a "short stay" at the luxury resort, known for its discretion and privacy.

They continue to reside primarily in Montecito, California, with their two children; Archie Harrison, 5, and Lilibet Diana, 3.