Tyka Nelson, sister to music legend Prince and an accomplished singer herself, has reportedly passed away.

She was 64.

According to the 'Minnesota Star Tribune,' Nelson's son, President Nelson, confirmed her passing on the morning of Monday, November 4, though he provided no details regarding the cause of death.

Nelson last performed in the Twin Cities in 2008 at Bunkers. Ten years later, she performed for the last time in Australia in 2018. Per the outlet, she was in the process of writing a memoir.

Nelson was scheduled to perform her farewell concert in June 2024 at the Dakota, but took ill before the show. She was set to be the event's emcee and sing a few songs, but did not, and the show went on without her.

Nelson had a notable musical career independent of her brother's fame, having released four albums and achieving success with her 1988 single, "Marc Anthony's Tune," a song reportedly inspired by her own crush on Marc Anthony. Her work displayed her distinct talent and creative identity beyond her association with Prince, his only full sibling.

"We'll keep this 4 u at @PaisleyPark, until we see u again this is 4 U!"#TykaNelson @PRNFamily will place this right next 2 the 1985 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/9vE8nLNsGP — SERPAN99 (@serpan99) November 21, 2016

Following Prince's death in April 2016, Nelson took a dedicated role in honoring his legacy.

She accepted his American Music Award for Favorite Soundtrack on behalf of 'Purple Rain,' delivering a deeply emotional tribute that same year. In her speech, Nelson recognized Prince as a groundbreaking artist who had "the courage to be different." She reflected on his aspirations, sharing that he had always wanted to be recognized as "the world's most prolific songwriter"— a goal he accomplished with a catalog of 984 songs. "Prince defied the odds," she said, describing how he rose from his roots in Minneapolis to become one of the most respected and beloved figures in music.

In accepting the award, Nelson vowed to keep Prince's legacy alive, expressing gratitude on behalf of their family. She echoed her brother's philosophy of unity and love, stating, "We ... will keep this for you at Paisley Park, until we see you again. This is for you."

She leaves behind her husband, Maurice Phillips, and six children who will carry on her memory.