Quincy Jones, an iconic record producer, composer, and musician whose influence spanned more than seventy years, has passed away.

He was 91.

Known for his groundbreaking contributions across genres like jazz, pop, and hip hop, Jones' legacy in modern music is profound.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," his family announced, per the 'Associated Press.' "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Jones was a trailblazer in music, celebrated with a record-setting 80 Grammy nominations and 28 wins. His accolades include three Producer of the Year titles and multiple Album and Song of the Year awards. His final Grammy win came in 2019 for 'Quincy,' a documentary about his life, which his daughter Rashida Jones co-wrote and co-directed.

As a producer and arranger, Jones crafted some of the most influential albums of the twentieth century. His work on Michael Jackson's 'Thriller,' the best-selling album in history, and its follow-up, 'Bad,' solidified his legacy. He also collaborated with jazz legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Charles, and produced timeless hits, including Frank Sinatra's version of "Fly Me to the Moon" and Lesley Gore's "It's My Party."

Born in Chicago on March 14, 1933, Jones began his musical journey early. After moving to Seattle, he picked up the trumpet and eventually left Boston's Berklee College of Music to tour with Lionel Hampton. He soon established himself in New York as an arranger for Ray Charles, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington.

Jones' career as a solo artist took off with albums like 1962's 'Big Band Bossa Nova' and 1971's 'Smackwater Jack.' His later works, including 1989's 'Back on the Block,' blended jazz with emerging genres like hip hop, earned him seven Grammy awards, including Album of the Year.

In 1985, Jones orchestrated "We Are the World," bringing together stars like Stevie Wonder and Tina Turner to raise funds for Africa. The song, written by Jackson and Lionel Richie, raised $75 million and won three Grammys.

Beyond music, Jones was a trailblazer in film and television, scoring classics like 'The Color Purple' and producing TV hits such as 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.' His lifetime achievements include the Grammy Legend Award, the National Medal of Arts, and EGOT status. Jones leaves behind an unmatched legacy, having shaped the sounds and stars of several generations.