A content creator from England died this weekend after attempting a daring stunt on one of Spain's tallest bridges in Talavera de la Reina.

The unnamed 26-year-old passed away on October 13, after the man had taken a fatal tumble while climbing the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge, confirmed by a release from the mayor's office on the city's website.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Macarena Muñoz, clearly declared that any climbing of the structure is "totally prohibited [sic] and which we have reiterated on many occasions cannot be done under any circumstances."

Per Muñoz, the content creator was accompanied by a 24-year-old — also from England — during the time of the incident. "We have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome," Muñoz added.

A 26-year-old daredevil influencer has died after attempting to climb Spain's tallest bridge without a harness, allegedly for content



No name has been announced as police continue investigating

The website was able to confirm that the judge and coroner have already removed the body, which was reportedly taken to an unspecified funeral home following his fatal daredevil attempt to climb the 630-foot-high landmark bridge.

The Castilla-La Mancha has remained the tallest cable-stayed bridge since its opening dating back to 2011, which stands firm over the Tagus River. The structure is 630 feet high and consists of a main concrete pylon with cables running from the center in a triangular shape.

This wouldn't be the only time a content creator built up the guts to take on a risky stunt in pursuit of likes, shares, and comments. The number of self-inflicted injuries and fatalities for this reason continues to grow.

200 people worldwide have died while taking a selfie between 2014 and 2018, per 'Financial Review.' If that wasn't enough, Canadian rapper Jon James reportedly fell to his death while recording himself on the wing of an airplane, per the outlet.

National and local police, Talavera Fire Department, and an ICU were all present at the scene to confirm the unnamed creator's death. Sources confirm that the tragic incident took place at 7:14 a.m. this past Sunday, according to 112 Emergency Services.