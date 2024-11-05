The widow of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. is facing a lawsuit from his family, who claims she refuses to release his ashes to them.

Haskins, a former player for Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers, tragically died in April 2022 after being struck by multiple vehicles on a highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the lawsuit, Haskins' family alleges that they have endured "constant harassment" from his widow, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, whenever they attempt to publicly acknowledge Haskins through his name, image, or likeness, including on social media. They claim that this ongoing alleged interference has impacted their ability to honor his memory, adding to their distress.

Dwayne Haskins Sr., the late athlete's father, shared an example of this alleged harassment in the lawsuit. He stated that his Instagram account was removed because his name resembles that of his son, despite the fact that he had not posted any related content. The complaint reads, "This decision was made despite the fact that Dwayne Haskins Sr. simply shares the same name as his famous son."

Haskins was known for his promising football career, initially emerging as a star quarterback at The Ohio State University. He was drafted 15th overall by the Washington team (then known as the Redskins) in 2019. After two seasons, Haskins joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, hoping to eventually compete for a starting position.

In the tragic incident that claimed his life, Haskins was reportedly crossing Interstate 595 in Florida after running out of gas when he was struck by a dump truck and later by an SUV. A toxicology report later revealed that he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24, well above the legal limit, and tested positive for other substances, including ketamine and methamphetamine.

Following his death, a separate lawsuit was filed alleging that Haskins had been drugged and robbed before the fatal accident. The lawsuit also accused the dump truck of operating carelessly, violating weight limit restrictions, and speeding. It also claims Haskins' rental truck had a defect that led to it running out of gas, according to 'Sports Illustrated.'

Haskins, who set the Big Ten Conference records for single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns as a sophomore at OSU, married Kalabrya Gondrezick, the daughter of former NBA player Grant Gondrezick, in March 2021.