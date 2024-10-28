Russell Wilson has no shame in his game when it comes to his wife Ciara.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posted a racy photo dump to her Instagram Sunday, October 27, prompting her husband of eight years to drop a hint on baby number five.

The reel of photos, which the "Goodies" singer captioned "Lioness," featured her in a figure flattering sheer top and a bodycon leather maxi skirt. The NFL quarterback held no punches when it came to getting flirty with his wife publicly.

"I'm ready when you are," the 35-year-old penned in the singer's comment section. "We can call him Cinco," the Pittsburgh Steelers star added.

Fans in the comment section were shocked at Wilson's candid approach, as many users on Instagram were seen dropping laughing and shocked emojis. "You know what," one fan exclaimed.

"You have zero chill, Russ!! But I'm here for Cinco!" a second fan wrote alongside laughing emojis. "RUSSELL put your phone down," a laughing fan prompted. "Man, leave her alone," a fourth fan joked. "We beg...let us get one more tour first please," a fan wrote with praying hands.

The Atlanta native and NFL player tied the knot back in 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, in a secret ceremony before announcing the union in an announcement on social media saying: "We are the Wilsons!"

Their relationship took social media by storm due to their seemingly tight union, in addition to Ciara's prayer for a husband following a tumultuous relationship with rap star and father of her elder child, Future.

That said, despite reaching nearly a decade together, the two seemingly still feel butterflies for one another. Ciara — full name Ciara Princess Wilson — reciprocated her love in a sneak peak video of a steamy date night the two shared on Oct. 26.

With you I smile the biggest. Thanks for loving me the way you do @DangeRussWilson ❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/89YkbTO66k — Ciara (@ciara) October 26, 2024

"With you I smile the biggest. Thanks for loving me the way you do @DangeRussWilson," the dancer expressed.

As of today, the couple share four children together: Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, Amora Princess, 9 months, in addition to Future Zahir, 10 — whom she welcomed with her ex-fiancé, Future.