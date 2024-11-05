It's Election Day, and Joe Rogan has pulled a last-minute effort to sway the public into voting for his presidential pick, Donald Trump. But things got awkward when a video of him contradicting the Republican nominee surfaced online.

On Monday night, the controversial podcaster officially declared his support for the former president, citing Elon Musk's influence in his decision to do so.

In his endorsement post on X, formerly Twitter, Rogan said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made "the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way."

He also shared in the same post the full interview he had with Musk on "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is currently the most popular podcast in the U.S. with over 14.5 million followers.

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan indicated in his post in a final effort to sway more people to vote red this election.

However, shortly after Rogan's endorsement, fellow podcaster Kyle Kulinski brought up evidence that Joe might not be all-in for Trump and his policies.

"Rogan went from saying stuff like this to endorsing a corrupt billionaire authoritarian conman warmonger who stands against virtually every policy he claimed to believe in," Kulinski wrote on X alongside a video of instances when Rogan said contradicting statements against Trump.

At one point in the video, Rogan blatantly calls Trump "dangerous" in reference to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol three years ago. He also reveals in the same clip that, for him, Barack Obama remains the "best president that we have had in our lifetime."

Rogan went from saying stuff like this to endorsing a corrupt billionaire authoritarian conman warmonger who stands against virtually every policy he claimed to believe in pic.twitter.com/tJ32PoisOC — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) November 5, 2024

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 4.9 million views as of writing. It also sparked a debate among social media users, with many pointing out that Rogan must have discovered something "pretty significant" for him to switch sides this election.

Rogan himself has not addressed the viral clip. But it's worth noting that he had Trump as a guest on his podcast on Oct. 26 and the latter's running mate, JD Vance, on Oct. 31.

The famous podcaster admitted before that they also planned for Kamala Harris to do an interview with him, but it fell through when they couldn't agree on the terms.