Amid Election Day 2024, Billy Baldwin relayed some harsh words on X (Twitter) about former President Donald Trump and the Trump family, the actor responding to a new video of the 2024 Republican presidential candidate himself voting on Tuesday (Nov. 5) in his home precinct of Palm Beach, Florida.

Baldwin, who's part of the iconic Baldwin family alongside his more famous brothers, Alec Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin, is known for his own roles in films like Flatliners, Backdraft and Sliver. Billy has also appeared in numerous TV shows and made-for-television movies throughout his career.

But beyond that, Billy has been outspoken about Trump, often criticizing him on social media, especially during and after Trump's presidency. Baldwin has used platforms like X to voice his disapproval of Trump's policies and behavior, aligning himself with progressive views on issues and supporting other celebrities and politicians who oppose him.

Trump faces Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election that's ongoing on Tuesday, as an anxious nation awaits the results of each poll as it closes from coast to coast. But certified results likely won't be available for days.

Still, that didn't stop Billy from making his piece known.

On Tuesday, Billy said alongside a re-post of the Trump voting video, "Convicted felon voting... illegal. Wearing MAGA hat while voting... illegal. Having Melania double vote for her... illegal. Trump Crime Family on Election Day." See it below.

Convicted felon voting... illegal.

Wearing MAGA hat while voting... illegal.

Having Melania double vote for her... illegal.



Trump Crime Family on Election Day. 🗳️pic.twitter.com/36VSRQtEAG — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 5, 2024

In May 2024, Trump was indeed convicted on 34 felony charges in New York related to falsifying business records, as Forbes reported. The conviction, while significant, didn't prevent him from running for president or from voting in his home state of Florida.

As for political clothing, wearing Trump or Kamala Harris hat to the polls depends on where you live, as ABC News reported, since almost half of U.S. states have laws restricting political apparel at voting sites, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In August, Billy said that he was ending his decades-long friendship with presidential dropout Robert Kennedy Jr. over the famous Kennedy progeny's support for former President Trump, critizing him for having "sold his political soul," Billy said, per The Hill.