Amanda Bynes has shared a new milestone in her journey toward better health.

On November 5, Bynes posted an update on her Instagram Stories featuring a screenshot from her step counter app. The app showed she had walked 14,895 steps, covering 6.60 miles, and burned 481 calories—surpassing her daily workout goal. Alongside the screenshot, the 38-year-old wrote, "Down 6lbs! 154lbs now," highlighting her recent progress.

Earlier this year, Bynes opened up about the impact of her mental health on her physical state. In March, she shared that her struggle with depression had caused her to gain over 20 pounds. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "I've gained over 20 lbs. in the past few months from being depressed. I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean." She also revealed her weight was 162 pounds at the time and expressed her goal of returning to 110 pounds.

Bynes has a long history of challenges with body image and mental health. In 2018, she admitted that during the peak of her acting career, she grappled with severe insecurities that contributed to her decision to leave Hollywood. Reflecting on her role in 'She's the Man,' Bynes told 'Paper magazine' that portraying a character disguised as a boy led to a deep depression. "When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy," she said. The experience of wearing short hair and sideburns felt "super strange and out-of-body" and had a lasting impact.

Struggles with body image also led to dangerous behaviors. During her time filming 'Hall Pass' and 'Easy A,' Bynes became addicted to Adderall and experimented with substances like ecstasy and cocaine. By 2012, these pressures prompted her to step away from acting altogether.

Bynes faced legal and psychiatric challenges in the years that followed, including a six-month involuntary hospitalization in 2013. Her parents later revealed concerns about her obsession with cosmetic surgery and its impact on her health.

Now sober and focusing on recovery, Bynes continues to rebuild her life, sharing her progress with fans along the way.