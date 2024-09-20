Amanda Bynes' latest sighting sparked concern among fans.

On Friday, the 38-year-old retired Hollywood actress was spotted picking up iced coffee and enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles. Bynes wore a brown sweater, dark leggings and black shoes for the solo outing, and she let her long hair down.

Based on the snaps published by the Daily Mail, the manicurist had a full face of makeup on and was rocking long nails. She also carried a small black shoulder bag.

Bynes looked somber during her latest public sighting, causing some fans to worry for her on social media.

"Is that Amanda Bynes?" one asked on X, formerly Twitter, after seeing a snap from the former child star's stroll. In a follow-up tweet, the user wrote, "I feel bad for her."

"Just saw amanda bynes walking in LA and I hope she is having a good day," another fan tweeted.

"I hope Amanda Bynes is doing ok," another user added.

Many also expressed well-wishes in the comments section of the Daily Mail's story about her solo outing.

"I hope she finds herself, happiness and takes good care of her health. Sending her so much love," one person wrote.

Someone else stated, "She's been through a lot but she continues to function and move forward, that's what I admire about her. I wish her all the best."

The sighting comes weeks after the "What a Girl Wants" star showed off her long, pointy, pale blue "princess nails" to her over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

"Princess nails courtesy of @hollywoodbeautylounge," she captioned the video update, where she's also seen rocking a plunging, fitted black shirt that exposed her cleavage.

