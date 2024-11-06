Whoopi Goldberg is "coping" with Donald Trump's win after the 2024 presidential elections.

On Wednesday, November 6, Goldberg appeared on the cult-favorite show 'The View,' expressing her thoughts regarding the contentious road to the White House, and even defended Kamala Harris who won just 47.5 percent of votes.

"Think about this, she did this in two months. She did this in two months," Goldberg, 68, reiterated. "Look, everybody can always say, 'Oh she shoulda' done this... she shoulda' done this...' she was everywhere, she talked to everybody."

Whoopi Goldberg is coping. Lol

pic.twitter.com/XBIzgWUeBH — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 6, 2024

She continued: "And people didn't come out... I don't know why and it doesn't even matter. He's now the president — I'm still not gonna say his name," the host added. "That's not gonna change."

The 2024 presidential election took place Tuesday, November 5. Donald Trump was re-elected, alongside vice president JD Vance.

