Joe Biden's granddaughter made a special announcement on Election Day, revealing that she is pregnant.

Naomi Biden happily flaunted her pregnancy by taking a cozy snap of her baby bump, which she gladly adorned with an election sticker.

Naomi was spotted in the pic wearing comfy layers, including what appears to be a knit shawl and leggings which rolled comfortably over her belly. The selfie was taken from a mirror in her home.

Read more: Anne Hathaway Sings Sabrina Carpenter While Urging Voters to Stay in Line

"We voted," the 30-year-old captioned her adorable photo. She also added an American Flag emoji, in addition to an upside down smiley face to the surprising post.

Naomi — who is Hunter Biden's daughter with his now ex-wife, Katherine Buhle — was all smiles as she carried her first child with her husband of two years, Peter George Heermann Neal.

The current president's eldest granddaughter and Neal tied the knot on the South Lawn of the White House just two years ago, on November 19. Their ceremony marks the property's first wedding in nine years, per 'PEOPLE.'

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead," the happy bride wrote on Twitter, now X, in 2022.

Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead. — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) April 4, 2022

Read more: Paul Rudd Shocks Philadelphia Students Waiting Hours to Vote With Water Bottles and Snacks

Both Naomi and her husband are law school graduates. Neal earned his degree from the University of Pennsylvania, joining the level of his wife, who is a Columbia Law School graduate.

The Democratic president and his wife Jill, have also commented publicly on their grandchild's union, stating it's been a "joy" to watch the two intertwine.

"It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself," Joe and Jill stated, per the 'New York Times.'

"Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we're honored to welcome him to our family," they added. "We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year."