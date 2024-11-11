Andre Iguodala is sworn to secrecy regarding a particular tip involving former teammate Steph Curry, which he claims he will never tell.

The four-time NBA champ appeared on the 'Come And Talk To Me' podcast, where he spoke highly of Curry, and at one point, even comparing him to Jesus Christ due to his unshakeable faith.

A clip was shared from the 'The Mark Jackson Show,' where the athlete spoke about his admiration for Curry when he joined the Golden State Warriors back in 2013 before dropping a dime he claims he'll "never forget."

"I've never seen a person, like, live exactly the lifestyle they say they're trying to achieve," Iguodala said of his long-time friend and teammate Curry.

"I'm trying to be like Steph, and I fail every single day. And when someone is that true to who they say they are, for them to have that killer in them that people don't know he has, it's even more special."

While describing his admiration, he also claimed he became somewhat defensive of Curry, which led to him taking the role of unofficial "security." That said, it appears that protection goes beyond the court, teases an experience they shared which he vowed to keep under wraps.

"I'll never tell the story about the furniture," Iguodala poked, laughing alongside his former Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Mark Jackson who remained poker-faced.

"We can't put that on. I'll never forget that. I tell that story all the time to, like, my friends... I can't, because he married to a beautiful woman, and so we can't say that. But Steph is like one of those people who is like, yeah, we protected him at all cost," he stated.

The 40-year-old remained sworn to secrecy in an attempt to protect Curry and his wife Ayesha's union, so whatever took place on or with said "furniture," fans will never know. That said, the former basketball star still wasn't done with his praises of Curry.

"You learn his flaws, but they aren't real flaws. You know, Steph is the class clown sometimes. Yep. But he's just a genuine human being, and just the way he carries himself, man," Iguodala said.

The Currys tied the knot at the Charlotte, North Carolina, church, where they initially met. The reception was held nearby at Ballantyne Resort, where the lovebirds celebrated with around 400 guests.

They have four children, with the most recent being born in May 2024: Riley Elizabeth, 12, Ryan Carson, 9, Canon W. Jack, 6, and Caius Chai.