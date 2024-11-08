Cher is walking back her claims that she'd leave the United States if Donald Trump won the presidency — which he did on Tuesday, November 5th.

The vocal bombshell, 78, who originally cited health concerns as her main reason for the move, decided she'd rather stay in America amid her steamy romance with her 38-year-old boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards.

The singer — who has a trans child, 55-year-old Chaz — maintained that she had no idea what his administration's plans were for trans people and revealed she didn't put "anything past them," per her statement to 'The Guardian.'

"I almost got an ulcer the last time," she said. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]," the superstar told the media outlet. That said, it seems she's had a change of heart, thanks to her bae, 'AE', who she's been dating since September 2022.

Not only is Cher, who was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, committed to her relationship, she also doesn't want to pull him away from his young son, per the 'Daily Mail.'

"She did intend to leave the United States if Donald Trump got elected, but things are different now than they were one year ago," an inside source told the outlet. "She gave that interview before she was so committed."

That said, the "Believe" singer wasn't the only one to express a potential move out of the country, as it seems actress Laverne Cox could relate to those sentiments, detailing the disappointment she felt while watching the results on Election Day.

"He had something like 246 electors. I was just like, 'I'm out,' " Cox said during a new special episode of the 'Just for Variety' podcast. "I cried," she added. "Then I watched 'Daredevil' and 'The Defenders' on Disney+," the 52-year-old laughed.

It was reported Thursday, November 7, that the 'Orange is the New Black' star is still contemplating relocating, along with fellow trans friends she believes may want to hit the road. "We're doing research on different cities in Europe and in the Caribbean," she added.

Whoopi Goldberg also coped with the election results, alongside the majority of 'The View' co-hosts who wore all black the very next day after the election to "mourn" the loss of Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris.

Whoopi Goldberg is coping. Lol

pic.twitter.com/XBIzgWUeBH — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 6, 2024

"He's now the president — I'm still not gonna say his name," Goldberg said. "That's not gonna change."

The 2024 presidential election took place Tuesday, November 5. Donald Trump was re-elected, alongside his choice of vice president, JD Vance. The Republican pair will be sworn into office on January 20, 2025.