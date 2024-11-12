Fans React To Speculation Glen Powell Is 2024 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Being crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive is an incredibly high honor. However, the annual announcement is just as polarizing, as well.
While 2024's Sexiest Man Alive has yet to be named, many are speculating the choice to be Glen Powell thanks to a blurred tease shared by People via X.
This has conjured a range of responses, from celebration to disgust. "I don't even care who wins sexiest man alive tomorrow, it's still gonna be Glen Powell in my mind," shared one Powell fan.
Another wrote in disbelief, "Glen Powell the sexiest alive???? Did Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Dev Patel, Cillian Murphy, Drew Starkey and Jacob Elordi die?"
Another possible contender may be Travis Kelce, who has had quite the year as popstar Taylor Swift's leading man. The official announcement will come at midnight on November 13th.
Fans have been opinionated about every move along the way, including about Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco being named on the lineup. Though he spent much of his interview in the feature gushing about all the ways he does his best to maintain confidence and be a good boyfriend, the internet was not having it.
Many accused Selena Gomez of paying for the feature, though the happy couple remain seemingly unbothered through all of the social media backlash.