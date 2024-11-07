Travis Kelce has found himself on the receiving end of backlash and complaints after sharing a supposedly harmless social media update.

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift's boyfriend decided to relive the moment when he and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, emerged victorious over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early this week.

Kelce uploaded a series of photos showing the intense match from Monday that ended in a 30-24 overtime victory in favor of his team. Several of them featured his impressive performance during the game.

"Arrowhead at night," the tight end simply captioned his Instagram post.

Surprisingly, Travis received flak from many people online for celebrating his win following what seemed like a disastrous national election.

"Travis pls not right now we're mourning," one wrote, while another said, "Read the room Travis." A third user added, "Typical white male action! Posting a self celebration at this time."

Others took a swipe at him and his superstar girlfriend, who claimed before the election that she was going to leave the country if Donald Trump were to win the presidential race.

"You said you would leave the country if Trump won the election, when are you leaving?" someone asked, while another person commented, "You finishing the season before you and Taylor move out of the country? I'm feeling unburdened by what has been [happening]."

However, many others defended the Super Bowl champ, saying he is not obligated to discuss or comment on politics on social media, with one writing, "It blows my mind that some of you think he shouldn't be posting about his football game today because the election didn't go how you wanted. This is a football players page, not a political page."

Kelce has never openly discussed his political beliefs. On the other hand, his girlfriend has been very vocal about her opinions against Trump and his ideologies, according to Page Six.