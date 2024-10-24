Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, known for his work as the screenwriter of 'Ocean's Eleven.'

The filing comes amid growing speculation that she is now romantically involved with Hugh Jackman, her former co-star from 'The Music Man.'

The 'Younger' star submitted her divorce papers for an uncontested split in New York County Supreme Court earlier this week.

Foster, 49, and Griffin married in October 2014 during a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Sutton even chose her wedding dress while appearing on the reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress' on TLC.

The couple shares one child, who they adopted together.

Rumors about the couple's marital issues surfaced when Foster was performing alongside Jackman in 'The Music Man.' According to multiple sources, Foster and Jackman, 56, have developed a romantic relationship.

An insider previously confirmed their relationship to 'Page Six,' stating, "They are absolutely in love and want to spend their lives together."

The pair starred in 'The Music Man,' a Broadway sensation that ran from December 2021 to January 2023. The production was largely successful, often earning over $3 million a week. Sources claim that despite their strong connection, they have been making efforts to keep their relationship out of the public eye. One source remarked, "It's no secret, but they do try to stay under the radar."

Jackman, who was married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years, filed for divorce in September 2023. In a joint statement, Jackman and Furness said, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They share two children together. It was reported by 'In Touch' in December 2023 that Jackman was involved with Foster.