Don Lemon, former CNN anchor and journalist, has announced his departure from X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in addition to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lemon's decision comes ahead of a significant change in the platform's terms of service, which will require all legal disputes with the company to be handled in Texas courts starting Nov. 15.

Lemon, who sued Elon Musk and X in August, shared his reasons for leaving the platform in a post on Wednesday, November 13.

"I've loved connecting with all of you on X, but it's time for me to leave the platform," he wrote. "I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose." Lemon's lawsuit accuses Musk, 53, and X of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, misappropriation of his name and likeness, and breach of an express contract.

The journalist also highlighted concerns about the new terms of service. Lemon, 58, cited 'The Washington Post's' reporting on the issue, writing, "As the Washington Post recently reported on X's decision to change the terms, this 'ensures that such lawsuits will be heard in courthouses that are a hub for conservatives, which experts say could make it easier for X to shield itself from litigation and punish critics.'"

Directing his followers to his accounts on other platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, Lemon invited them to continue the conversation elsewhere. His relationship with Musk and X had already soured earlier this year when Musk abruptly canceled a $1.5 million content partnership deal via text, according to Lemon's lawsuit. Musk claimed Lemon made "insane demands," while Lemon alleged the fallout stemmed from a tense interview with Musk.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis shared on Wednesday, November 13, a screenshot of her X account being deactivated.

"God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference," the 65-year-old captioned the post.

Although the 'Halloween' star did not specify why she deactivated her account, like Lemon, the move did come shortly after Musk was named to lead a new government initiative.

President-elect Donald Trump announced the SpaceX founder, who acquired Twitter in 2022, and Vivek Ramaswamy will partner on an initiative titled Department of Government Efficiency aimed at restructuring bureaucracy.