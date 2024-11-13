Zendaya isn't riding high on allegations she's been the one holding up production on 'Euphoria' Season 3.

Speaking to 'Vanity Fair,' the 28-year-old responded to showrunner Sam Levinson's previous claims she held back the latest crop of 'Euphoria' episodes by pursuing other projects.

Acknowledging that 'Euphoria' has been a "delayed spot" as she's been working on other endeavors, Zendaya didn't directly address any bad blood between herself and Levinson in the interview.

"I will say, I have been off for a couple years, so not delayed because of my schedule," the star told the publication. "I've been open, just waiting."

Zendaya starred in two major films this year, including 'Challengers' and the upcoming 'Dune: Part Two.' Despite their 2024 debut, however, she actually filmed both two years ago in 2022. She's been taking a bit of a break since then.

"I'm actually going to start filming a project soon before 'Euphoria,' and I'm like, man, I'm rusty. I haven't been on a set in, like, two years almost. I'm a little bit terrified. I'm like, 'Can I even do this anymore?' I don't know," she revealed.

The 'Challengers' star added that 'Euphoria' is slated for early 2025, but she hasn't "read anything yet," opting to skirt the question of "where she stands" with Levinson entirely.

"I'm excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for 'Euphoria,' " she stated. "I don't really have much of an answer except for right now it's set to start shooting in January. My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she's looked after as a character. I think that's my number one duty."

Previously, 'The Hollywood Reporter' asserted that Zendaya was "frustrated" with Levinson after he seemingly neglected any 'Euphoria' duties to work on HBO's music industry-focused drama 'The Idol.' That reportedly led to a rift in the pair's friendship.

A source close to the matter told 'THR' that Levinson had been frustrated as it was "all about her," speaking of Zendaya heading off to work on other projects while waiting for 'Euphoria.' That left a two-year gap without the project moving forward.

This news comes as HBO confirmed that, during an HBO/Max press event, that 'Euphoria' is indeed returning and that rumors of a scrapped third season had been greatly exaggerated.

"We are shooting Euphoria," he said. As for when the series is expected to start filming again, Bloys shared, "I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing's changed."