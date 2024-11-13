Holtermann's Bakery, a 145-year-old establishment in Staten Island, has refuted claims made by Whoopi Goldberg that it declined her request for birthday desserts due to her political views.

The controversy arose after Goldberg celebrated her 69th birthday on 'The View' with Charlotte Russe desserts and speculated on-air that the bakery's initial refusal may have been politically motivated.

Jill Holtermann, the bakery's owner, clarified the situation in an interview with 'Entertainment Weekly,' published Wednesday, Nov. 13. Holtermann explained that Goldberg first requested the desserts two weeks ago for appearances on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. However, due to unforeseen issues in the bakery's nearly century-old building, she was unable to commit to fulfilling the order at the time. "They'd asked us and we were having trouble with our boilers," Holtermann said, adding that she declined the initial request because she didn't want to promise something she might not be able to deliver.

Despite the initial hesitation, Holtermann confirmed that the bakery managed to produce approximately 50 Charlotte Russe desserts, which were picked up early Wednesday morning.

"I didn't know where they were going or who they were for," she stated, emphasizing that the decision not to commit earlier was purely logistical. Holtermann insisted, "It was not because of political" affiliations.

On the show, Goldberg shared nostalgic memories of the dessert, calling it one of her mother's favorites. "Charlotte Russe has no political leanings," Goldberg joked. She then speculated, "Perhaps they did not like my politics. But, that's okay." Goldberg wrapped up her celebration by encouraging viewers to try the treat in honor of her mother.

Goldberg celebrated her 69th birthday on Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, 'The View' has yet to comment on the matter.