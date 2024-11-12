Whoopi Goldberg, known for her Oscar-winning roles and as a cohost on 'The View,' revealed her struggles with financial pressures during a candid moment on the show. Speaking the day before her 69th birthday, Goldberg shared that if money weren't an issue, she wouldn't continue moderating the long-running talk show.

"I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living," Goldberg said during Tuesday's live broadcast. The conversation arose during a segment about voting practices, following Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent discussions with her social media followers. Goldberg's remarks cut through the tension, which had been building over debates about Donald Trump's presidency.

Turning to the studio audience, Goldberg stressed her position, saying, "If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I'm a working person, you know?" She explained that her financial responsibilities extend to her family. "My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there," she continued, empathizing with viewers while praising Ocasio-Cortez's approach to addressing public concerns.

Goldberg's comments echoed previous critiques of The View's cohost dynamics, notably by former panelist Meghan McCain. In April, McCain reflected on moments during her time on the show, saying, "I remember yelling at the meeting that, 'Some of you' or 'All of you are going to have to start interacting with people who don't make $100,000 a year or more.'"

As the longest-serving cohost of The View after Joy Behar, Goldberg has been a staple of the program since joining in 2007. Despite her role on the show, she continues to maintain a strong presence in film and television. Recently, she appeared in 'The Stand,' 'Harlem,' and two episodes of 'Star Trek: Picard,' reprising her role as Guinan.

Goldberg is also currently developing 'Sister Act 3' for Disney+. She shared last week on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that the script is being revised following the death of Maggie Smith, who was expected to reprise her role.

