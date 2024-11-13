Former 'Gossip Girl' star Chanel Maya Banks has finally been found after being missing for two weeks.

'ENSTARZ' reported that the Los Angeles Police Department told 'KTLA' that four separate welfare checks have been made by officers, who began searching for her since she went no contact with her family on October 30.

Now, according to 'TMZ,' the actress has been found safe and sound after she was reported missing last week. She does not have any injuries, and reports say no foul play is suspected.

"She is fine," spokesperson for the LAPD, Charles Miller stated per 'PEOPLE.' "No danger. She is OK. She has been taken out of the missing person system for us and we have closed our investigation."

Please use your platforms to help find missing acress:#ChanelMayaBanks



— Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) November 13, 2024

The actress was found safe in Texas on November 11.

During the star's initial welfare check, authorities visited the Los Angeles Playa Vista apartment Banks shares with her husband and dog, however, she was nowhere to be found. Her pet and personal belongings remained at her home. Meanwhile, her phone and laptop were missing.

Her cousin Danielle-Tori Singh and mother Judy Singh traveled across the country from the East Coast to help search for their family member when they said they hadn't heard from her for two weeks.

"I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right. ... We're crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing," Singh told 'KABC.' She also mentioned that the actress had been moving away from acting in order to focus more on writing.

— New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2024

Details surrounding where exactly she went for the past two weeks remains unknown.